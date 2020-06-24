Masks, symptom screening part of return to in-person schooling in Illinois

School-wide cleaning and disinfecting will have to be increased. Pritzker said the state has secured purchase agreements for hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies that will be available to school districts at a lower cost than they would probably have to pay on the open market.

There is also a ban on more than 50 people gathering in one place. Pritzker said that means in spaces within a school building. He acknowledged that the ban will mean different things for different school districts and could also affect the ability of some kids to get to school.

The joint IEA/IFT statement said overcrowded classrooms, lack of school nurses and scarcity of protective equipment are concerns for the unions.

State-distributed masks among precautions for school opening Illinois public schools and colleges will open this fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with help from the the state to provide 2.5 million face coverings to K-12 students to help prevent transmission of the virus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.

"Successfully incorporating the Illinois State Board of Education's guidelines will depend largely on the labor management relationship and whether or not all the support staff, teachers and stakeholders have a real voice in determining what school looks like in our new normal," the statement said. "We are committed to working with ISBE to help update the guidelines and give better guidance on what to do with crowded classrooms and schools, collective bargaining issues and the lack of critical staff and resources such as school nurses and PPE."