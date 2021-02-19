Mattoon High School welcomes back students for full-day, in-person classes

MATTOON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, students across all grade levels at Mattoon High School began a full day of in-person classes together Thursday morning.
Seniors Canyn Borntrager, Alexis Donner and Maggie Uphoff, along with school staff members, welcomed back the reunited student body by handing out free breakfast bars, candy and packages of ramen noodles.
Mattoon High School administrative assistant Tammy Munyon said they knew some students, particularly more than a dozen freshmen who had been engaged in remote learning only until now, would be apprehensive about the beginning of full-day, in-person classes, so the three seniors and the staff wanted to do something special for them.
"Nothing says comfort like 'welcome home,'" Munyon said. She added, "This is what we wanted them to see when they walked through the doors. We love them and we are here for them."
Previously, half of MHS students had been attending in person Monday and Tuesday and the other half had been attending on Thursday and Friday as a COVID-19 precaution. Now, all of the students are on campus at the same time. The district is continuing to offer a remote learning only option for families who choose this.
Uphoff said her coach, Malia Smith, with the MHS Wavettes Dance Team, suggested that they hold some kind of welcome-back event for students, so she and Borntrager brainstormed ideas with the school office staff. Those talks led to Thursday's event.
"It felt like we were able to brighten everyone's day a little bit," Uphoff said.
To welcome back the students, Uphoff said a decorating contest for their Wave Time homeroom classroom doors will be held. They can choose a mansion, beach house, chalet, cabin or other types of homes as their theme.
Donner, a member of the school's Group of Optimistic Deeds group, said the activities also will include themed dress-up days for the returning students.
"We want to give a sense that we are all together. We are all family," Donner said.
MHS seniors were able to start a schedule of full-day, in-person classes Jan. 19 in advance of the other grade levels. Borntrager said she appreciated the opportunity to return to that level of normalcy and now looks forward to seeing all her classmates at the school.
"I am so excited. It feels like school again," Borntrager said.
Students in the Mattoon district's other school buildings also began full-day, in-person classes Thursday. The new schedule originally had been set to start on Tuesdays, but the district opted to hold remote learning only that day after a snowstorm covered local roads. District Superintendent Tim Condron said the remote learning did provide an opportunity to re-engage students in learning following the long Presidents Day weekend.
Condron said there was congestion Thursday morning along South Ninth Street near Mattoon Middle School and Williams Elementary School due to snowy roads and increased traffic, but the district did not have any other issues during the day.
"We appreciate the patience demonstrated while families took it slow this morning to safely drop off their children," Condron said. "We are extremely grateful for our custodians and maintenance team for all of their great work to get buildings open today. With almost a foot of snow, it was a team effort to get things cleared and ready for kids. Bus drivers and transportation staff took extra care in the safe transport of students. In all, it was a great day for our students and staff."