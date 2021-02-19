Mattoon High School welcomes back students for full-day, in-person classes

Uphoff said her coach, Malia Smith, with the MHS Wavettes Dance Team, suggested that they hold some kind of welcome-back event for students, so she and Borntrager brainstormed ideas with the school office staff. Those talks led to Thursday's event.

"It felt like we were able to brighten everyone's day a little bit," Uphoff said.

To welcome back the students, Uphoff said a decorating contest for their Wave Time homeroom classroom doors will be held. They can choose a mansion, beach house, chalet, cabin or other types of homes as their theme.

Donner, a member of the school's Group of Optimistic Deeds group, said the activities also will include themed dress-up days for the returning students.

"We want to give a sense that we are all together. We are all family," Donner said.

MHS seniors were able to start a schedule of full-day, in-person classes Jan. 19 in advance of the other grade levels. Borntrager said she appreciated the opportunity to return to that level of normalcy and now looks forward to seeing all her classmates at the school.

"I am so excited. It feels like school again," Borntrager said.