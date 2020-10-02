Mattoon school district to increase off-site childcare partnerships

MATTOON — After COVID-19 shut down schools statewide in March, Mattoon parent Emily Strader said "it was a long six months" for her two children while they could not be around other kids.
Strader said she and her husband, who both work, jumped at the chance to enroll their children in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA's Y Academy program this fall as the Mattoon school district postponed the resumption of in-person instruction until Oct. 19, after the first quarter's end, as a precaution.
"It's good for them that they are seeing familiar faces every day and have structure, which is something all kids need," Strader said of her children, 10-year-old Liam and 7-year-old Lucy. She said YMCA staff have been ensuring that students complete their studies and have time for fun activities.
The YMCA, The Fields Church, daycares and others in Mattoon have been providing a range of childcare and and remote learning support services. The district plans to expand its off-site childcare partnerships this fall to support families who need support when their students return to in-person classes at the planned reduced schedule.
Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild said the district is grateful for all the help that organizations such as the YMCA and The Fields have been giving families. She said the district has been working collaboratively with them and teachers have been conducting site visits to offer advice.
"It's been so rewarding to see our community come together during this time," Hild said.
The district has reported that its surveys of families indicated that childcare support would be needed by approximately 35% of elementary school parents, 11% of middle school parents, and 1% of high school parents.
In response, the district has reported that it is planning optional free childcare at off-site locations for families who have no other options for their child’s supervision during the portions of the school day that they will not be on campus on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The district plans to hold "Remote Learning Wednesdays" to allow time for deep cleaning the buildings midweek.
Hild said district employees will provide supervision and basic assistance with completing remote learning tasks for off-campus groups of students that will be spread out across multiple locations.
"That allows us to keep our cohort size small and maintain social distance," Hild said, adding that the district will provide transportation to these locations. Hild said the district plans next week to finalize which students will be at which location and then get this information to parents. The district also will offer a remote learning only option for families.
Travis Spencer, lead pastor of The Fields, said his church plans to serve as an off-campus location for student cohorts this fall. He said The Fields already has been providing a supervised place and wifi service during part of the day for students, mostly middle school and high school ages, to complete their online studies.
Spencer said attendance has been averaging 15-20 students students and has been as high as 30, adding that these youths have been spread out in the church's auditorium and lobby.
"We saw a need for working families to have a safe space for their children," Spencer said, adding that remote learning has posed challenges for families.
Parent Todd Layton said he has seen his child's normally honor student-level grades slip this semester amid the challenges of getting assignments correctly submitted online and staying focused outside of the classroom. He said these struggles prompted him to start a petition on change.org titled, "It is time for Mattoon Community Unit District #2 to let our children in the classroom!" The petition has more than 300 signatures so far.
Layton said the postponement of in person instruction until Oct. 19 days before the fall semester began disrupted the plans of a lot of families and was disheartening. Layton said he hopes that the district will resume in person instruction as soon as possible or at least keep Oct. 19 date, adding that other parents have been writing letters to the district about this desire.
"I understand they (district officials) have guidelines they have to follow, but I think they should listen to the taxpayers as well and those who have kids," Layton said.
