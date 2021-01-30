McLean County educators react to bill that could expand curriculum, focus on inclusivity

The district formed a Diversity Equity Committee in August as one step to address the matter. Any resources, guidance and professional development that result from this bill “will be welcome,” O’Donnell said.

Lawler said teachers have a tough task ahead if it passes, but "I think this bill is a step in the right path.

"It’s going to be impossible for history teachers to tell the whole complete story of America; it’s just not feasible, but that doesn’t mean I don’t think we can try. I think we can always try to be better and more inclusive in our classrooms.”

Hilt, the Bloomington father, said, “My children would come home with information about Harriett Tubman and Martin Luther King, (but) we teach our children about them at home and in church. I want (them) to learn something new. I want to see greater depth.”

Like the educators, Foster said this is “a good step in the right direction” and she believes making sure the contributions of all Americans are recognized in the classroom will help to improve upon what Black families already teach their children at home.