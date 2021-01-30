McLean County educators react to bill that could expand curriculum, focus on inclusivity

BLOOMINGTON — Linda Foster has heard “Wait a minute, I’ve never heard of that” far too many times when it comes to Black stories.
But with House Bill 2170, the local NAACP president is hoping to hear it a little less, as schools will be required to put more focus on equity and broadening their social studies topics.
Amid the 218 pages of this omnibus education bill, which was advanced by the Legislative Black Caucus, the Illinois State Board of Education is called to adopt revised social studies learning standards that are “inclusive and reflective of all individuals in this country,” and creates the Inclusive American History Commission to help the board revise those standards.
Also among the social studies changes, the bill emphasizes the coverage of Black history, expanding this instruction to include pre-enslavement, the study of why Black people were enslaved and the American civil rights renaissance.
Foster said this aspect of the bill is long overdue.
“It not only was a travesty to the culture of African Americans, but to America’s citizens and students all the way around, because then they don’t have a grasp or understanding of how this country came about or the contributions of each race,” she said.
Maurice Hilt of Bloomington, whose daughter attends Bloomington High School, said, “History should be all-inclusive if we’re going to call it American history. … It shouldn’t just be limited to February,” which is observed as Black History Month.
He said it is important for all students to know what Black people have contributed and to learn about issues “we still face 400 years later.”
Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford, D-Maywood, was the lead sponsor of the bill as a member of the Legislative Black Caucus.
“For so long, we’ve taught American history in a way that ignores the contributions made by Black, Latino and LGBTQ people, and many others,” Lightford said. “We also ignore the horrible and inhumane way Black people were treated during slavery and how that history of mistreatment carries on today.”
The education bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly on Jan. 11. It now awaits a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to become law.
Ryan Lawler, a social studies teacher at Heyworth High School, said he believes the bill's impact on social studies curriculums will be positive because “good social studies is incorporating more perspectives and giving a better, fuller picture of American history.”
Lawler said he has recognized gaps in the historical education he received growing up, and after the death of George Floyd last summer, he spent time re-evaluating his teaching curriculum, asking, “Am I doing a good enough job, not just teaching Black history but multiple marginalized voices?”
“I realized that I wasn’t, and that was a hard realization as a teacher who takes a lot of pride in their curriculum,” he said. “Building a curriculum, it’s hard to do, but I realized — can I be more inclusive in the curriculum that I present to my students.”
Instead of only incorporating marginalized voices — the phrase Lawler uses in his classroom — during certain time periods when they are “typically taught,” like Black history and the Civil Rights Movement or women and the 19th Amendment, he’s found ways to be inclusive “all throughout history, and not just the bad, but the good, the bad all the different pieces.”
Lawler said he strives to teach through primary sources and that will be how he tackles the mandates in this bill.
“I think I can do a good job of incorporating marginalized voices and perspectives through sources — through artwork, through written work, through audio work, through a lot of different avenues,” he said. "To have students really dissect their nation’s history and dissect that history through primary sources.”
Tracy Freeman, a teacher and chair of the social studies department at Normal Community West High School, said “we were deliberate in our writing of the curriculum to include everyone, and yes, that means that we were deliberate in including a variety of stories and voices.”
Freeman said it’s important to include various perspectives, which is written into the inquiry and history standards used in creating the curriculum.
It’s important to “have our students engage in critical thinking around key issues in our nation's history. ...Thinking and supporting opinions with relevant, factual arguments and rationale are crucial,” she said.
Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said the creation of an Inclusive American History Commission is a good idea and adding topics such as pre-enslavement history to classes “makes perfect sense.”
The district was already in the midst of reviewing its social sciences curriculum before the bill was passed.
Reilly said District 87 is the third-most diverse district in the state, and “with that comes a big responsibility to see that our kids are exposed to a curriculum where they see themselves.”
In addition to reviewing its curriculum, District 87 formed a Diversity Equity Inclusion Team that started work this month, Reilly said.
At McLean County Unit 5, Superintendent Kristen Weikle also said curriculum directors had been working with teachers to address inclusivity before this bill was brought forward.
Freeman said “Recent events have caused us to re-examine what we are doing to assure that we are deliberate in studying underrepresented Americans in our curriculum.”
Additionally, the district is undergoing an “equity audit” that will be used by the Equity Leadership Team to develop a plan to implement, with evaluations and additions to follow each year, Weikle said.
At a recent board meeting, Weikle said during this school year, "all staff participated in equity and anti-racism training. Buildings across the district have been and are having conversations and … examining diversity and social justice.”
Lisa Taylor, superintendent of Heyworth schools, said “Having a more inclusive curriculum and ensuring that we’re teaching about differences and that we’re teaching about everyone in history and people with different backgrounds and experiences — that makes perfect sense to me.”
Taylor said she is grateful to have social studies teachers who are “open-minded and they want to challenge kids to think differently and see through different lenses.”
The move toward more inclusive history and social science curriculum didn’t surprise anyone, said Olympia Superintendent Laura O’Donnell.
“Many of us have started doing this, but we have more work to do,” she said.
O’Donnell said, “I had some teachers reach out to me over the summer during the social unrest,” asking, “What can we do, because our students need to know how to talk and have social discourse with all.”
The district formed a Diversity Equity Committee in August as one step to address the matter. Any resources, guidance and professional development that result from this bill “will be welcome,” O’Donnell said.
Lawler said teachers have a tough task ahead if it passes, but "I think this bill is a step in the right path.
"It’s going to be impossible for history teachers to tell the whole complete story of America; it’s just not feasible, but that doesn’t mean I don’t think we can try. I think we can always try to be better and more inclusive in our classrooms.”
Hilt, the Bloomington father, said, “My children would come home with information about Harriett Tubman and Martin Luther King, (but) we teach our children about them at home and in church. I want (them) to learn something new. I want to see greater depth.”
Like the educators, Foster said this is “a good step in the right direction” and she believes making sure the contributions of all Americans are recognized in the classroom will help to improve upon what Black families already teach their children at home.
“Now, it will increase the ability for young people to be able to connect their heritage,” she said. “Not only is it taught in the home, but it’s taught in the schools. It brings that credibility to understanding it took a lot of people, it took a little bit of everybody to make this country as successful as it is.”
But the thing about history is that it’s not all good.
“It’s not going to be all pretty … but it is the truth,” Foster said. “You’ve got the good, the bad, the ugly of history, but you’ve got to tell it like it was, so we can continue to move and so we don’t backslide and continue to have those same issues.”
Foster said she hopes by learning more Black history and the history of all marginalized people, students will better understand why America cannot go back, “and hopefully it will strengthen those that don’t want us to go back that way.”
Hilt said, “Whether it’s a tragedy or something to celebrate, we have to learn from everyone’s experience as a nation, all cultures, all ethnicities.” Only then, he said, can people learn where change is needed.
