McLean County Unit 5 appeals for substitute teachers

Ever thought about substitute teaching? McLean County Unit 5 wants to talk to you.
That's the message from Superintendent Kristen Weikle, who on Wednesday appealed for “anyone in the community who has an interest and is willing to sub, whether that be as a classroom teacher, paraprofessional, food service, custodian, etc. to please consider going to our district website and filling out an application.”
Unit 5 schools resumed hybrid in-person learning this week, and Weikle told the district's board of education Wednesday that she heard from several buildings that students are acclimating well, “remembering the routines and procedures.”
Officials could still pause in-person instruction depending on district and school metrics related to the community spread of COVID-19, Weikle said.
She said the most likely reason that a school may have to close is the availability of staff and substitutes. Districts throughout Illinois have been struggling with a shortage of substitute teachers, causing heightened problems when multiple staff members are required to isolate because of contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Later in the semester, the district will evaluate whether some grade levels can attend school in person five days a week instead of the two allowed in the current plan.
Weikle said Unit 5 employees are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the district “is working closely with the McLean County Health Department as they are really the ones who determine the how and the when.”
Earlier this week, district officials said some groups have already begun receiving the vaccine.
Focus on equity
With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching on Monday, Weikle also took a moment to highlight the importance of equity in the district.
“I really want our community to know that Unit 5 is committed to providing equitable opportunities for students and staff,” she said.
While COVID may affect the usual events held on King's birthday, “it doesn’t prevent us from honoring the work of Dr. King,” Weikle said.
Weikle has made equity a priority across the district since she took the helm at Unit 5 last year. She has spoken at several school board meetings about the progress of the district's equity leadership team, whose work has included bringing in a consultant to audit the district’s relevant data and holding focus groups with community stakeholders.
"During the 2020-21 school year, all staff participated in equity and anti-racism training," she said. "Buildings across the district have been and are having conversations and ... examining diversity and social justice."
The equity consultant and leadership team will be working next week to develop “an equity implementation plan."
“This is ongoing and important work,” Weikle said.
