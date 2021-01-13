McLean County Unit 5 appeals for substitute teachers

Later in the semester, the district will evaluate whether some grade levels can attend school in person five days a week instead of the two allowed in the current plan.

Weikle said Unit 5 employees are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the district “is working closely with the McLean County Health Department as they are really the ones who determine the how and the when.”

Earlier this week, district officials said some groups have already begun receiving the vaccine.

Focus on equity

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching on Monday, Weikle also took a moment to highlight the importance of equity in the district.

“I really want our community to know that Unit 5 is committed to providing equitable opportunities for students and staff,” she said.

While COVID may affect the usual events held on King's birthday, “it doesn’t prevent us from honoring the work of Dr. King,” Weikle said.