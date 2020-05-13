McLean County Unit 5 eases graduation requirements for class of 2020

NORMAL — Despite a rocky end to their high school years, seniors at McLean County Unit 5 schools can head to graduation relieved to know some of their requirements have been waived.
The school board passed a resolution Wednesday night to suspend board policies and approve revised graduation requirements because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Deputy Superintendent Ray Epperson said the high school principals and counselors met to determine the best path forward, “realizing that there are a million different variables in every student’s life.”
The class of 2020 will be required to have 21 credits instead of the usual 24 to graduate. Credit requirements for each core area of study were reduced by a half credit, or one semester, taking into account “many students don’t have the opportunity or the abilities to complete some of those requirements,” Epperson said.
2020 seniors also will not be required to complete the constitution test or fill the state requirement for consumer education courses.
The revisions to graduation requirements are based on emergency rules issued by the Illinois State Board of Education following Gov. J.B. Pritker’s executive orders related to education during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The revised graduation requirements are only applicable to 12th grade students in the 2019-2020 school year who successfully complete those requirements by July 31, which will allow summer graduates to finish with the rest of their class.
The school year officially ends May 27, and summer school has been postponed.
These changes will make the difference for 110 students hoping to graduate, Epperson said.
Graduation ceremonies for Unit 5 seniors have been rescheduled for Aug. 1 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
In other business, the board also approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of $9.8 million from the working cash fund to the education fund.
Business Manager Marty Hickman said the transfer was the last of the $16.5 million from bonds the district sold two fiscal years ago.
“It’s been sitting there in working cash since we’d sold the bonds and now we’re carrying out the last part of the plan, which is to use that money in the education fund,” he said.
In December, the board passed a resolution declaring the intent to sell working cash bonds, not to exceed $29 million, to cover the district’s deficit.
During an April meeting, Hickman recommended those bonds be issued in June instead of July to ensure there’s enough cash flow to cover bills and payroll after the McLean County Board pushed back the due date for property taxes.
At Wednesday's virtual meeting, the board also approved a bid from Givsco Construction Co. to complete a teacher workroom remodel and addition project at Glenn Elementary School in Normal. Givso, a Pekin-based company, was the low bidder at $206,700.
