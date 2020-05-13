McLean County Unit 5 eases graduation requirements for class of 2020

2020 seniors also will not be required to complete the constitution test or fill the state requirement for consumer education courses.

The revisions to graduation requirements are based on emergency rules issued by the Illinois State Board of Education following Gov. J.B. Pritker’s executive orders related to education during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The revised graduation requirements are only applicable to 12th grade students in the 2019-2020 school year who successfully complete those requirements by July 31, which will allow summer graduates to finish with the rest of their class.

The school year officially ends May 27, and summer school has been postponed.

These changes will make the difference for 110 students hoping to graduate, Epperson said.

Graduation ceremonies for Unit 5 seniors have been rescheduled for Aug. 1 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

In other business, the board also approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of $9.8 million from the working cash fund to the education fund.