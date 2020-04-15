McLean County Unit 5 eyes issuing bonds early to cover late tax payments

NORMAL — In anticipation of delayed property tax payments, the McLean County Unit 5 school board heard a recommendation Wednesday to issue working cash bonds a month sooner than planned.
The McLean County Board recently pushed back the due date for property taxes by two weeks to June 17. Because the district counts on that money to cover bills and payroll at the end of the fiscal year in June, Unit 5 Business Manager Marty Hickman said the district don’t want to take any chances.
“Fortunately, the board has taken action already on issuing the working cash bonds and we had planned on doing that in July,” he said. “My recommendation would be to move that up to be safe from a cash flow standpoint and issue those bonds in early June.”
At a December meeting, the board passed a resolution declaring the intent to sell working cash bonds, not to exceed $29 million, to cover the district’s fiscal deficit.
At this point, the financial impact of the delayed tax payments is unknown because some McLean County residents could submit their payments at the original due date while others wait, Hickman said.
“Since we’re not certain of what the real impact will be, that’s why we feel it would be prudent to issue the working cash bonds one month early so that we’re covered,” he said.
The board, which met virtually, took no action Wednesday regarding the bonds.
Superintendent Mark Daniel gave an update about how the district is handling the shelter-in-place order and transition to remote learning. He said he was grateful to the food service, custodial, maintenance, communication and transportation staff for their work in providing meals for students while they’re at home.
“I’m very very appreciative of what’s happening because our food needs are growing and it seems as if we’re just continuing to raise the bar and meet that expectation,” he said.
Daniel also commended the teaching staff who have adapted their lessons to make sure the kids are still learning and continue to reach out to students who have not been responsive since the school closure.
“Without us all coming together and truly rowing in the same direction and supporting each other, I don’t think we’d be where we are today,” he said.
In other business, the board approved a bid from McLean County Asphalt Co., Inc. to repair parking lots and driveways at Normal Community West High School and Pepper Ridge Elementary School. McLean County Asphalt was the low bidder at $159,374.61.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!