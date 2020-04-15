McLean County Unit 5 eyes issuing bonds early to cover late tax payments

At this point, the financial impact of the delayed tax payments is unknown because some McLean County residents could submit their payments at the original due date while others wait, Hickman said.

“Since we’re not certain of what the real impact will be, that’s why we feel it would be prudent to issue the working cash bonds one month early so that we’re covered,” he said.

The board, which met virtually, took no action Wednesday regarding the bonds.

Superintendent Mark Daniel gave an update about how the district is handling the shelter-in-place order and transition to remote learning. He said he was grateful to the food service, custodial, maintenance, communication and transportation staff for their work in providing meals for students while they’re at home.

“I’m very very appreciative of what’s happening because our food needs are growing and it seems as if we’re just continuing to raise the bar and meet that expectation,” he said.