McLean County Unit 5 looks to expand technology to elementary students

NORMAL — Elementary students at McLean County Unit 5 may begin the fall semester with their own laptops or tablets, district officials said Wednesday.
At a virtual meeting, Unit 5 Business Manager Marty Hickman told the school board he expects the district to receive at least $1,494,000 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant, which will go towards providing 10,020 devices for elementary students.
“We believe that (the new devices) will be beneficial long-term,” he said.
The ESSER grant is awarded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act with the purpose of providing funding to prevent, prepare for or respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unit 5 junior high and high school students have used personal devices provided by the district for several years, and introducing the one-to-one computing program to elementary students has been under discussion for much of that time.
“But just financially it wasn’t an option,” said Michelle Lamboley, executive director of special services.
The board passed a resolution authorizing the district to enter into a lease up to $2 million with a tax levy not to exceed 0.5% for the purpose of purchasing new technology equipment and making updates to meet the district’s needs.
The four-year lease and ESSER grant money is expected to fund the purchase of Chromebooks for grades 3-5; tablets and cases for pre-K to second grade; staff laptops charging and extra power equipment; and the replacement of wireless infrastructure.
The pilot one-to-one initiative for the 2020-21 school year was mentioned as part of a report to review the community’s feedback after a semester of remote learning, but as board member Meta Mickens-Baker said, the district’s technology needs go beyond the response to the COVID-19 school closure.
While it is still unclear what the fall semester will look like, Lamboley said the State Board of Education has encouraged districts to use this grant funding to support their technology needs regardless of whether students will be able to return to in-person learning.
Incorporating more technology “will by no means replace what our teachers do” in these younger classrooms but instead will go hand-in-hand to enhance their lessons, she said.
A bid from Trinity 3 Technology was approved as part of the consent agenda, which indicates the vendor will supply Chromebooks at $269 each, tablets with cases at $329 each and staff laptops at $799 each.
In other business, the board approved an amended district budget for the 2019-20 school year with a $14.4 million surplus on a budget of $193.6 million for all funds.
Hickman said the district has received about $20 million less from local property tax payments compared to last year because the deadline was extended, and it’s unclear if Unit 5 will receive the remaining balance by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The budget includes $29 million in working cash boards that officials said would help ensure the district’s bills and payroll were covered in case of delayed tax payments.
