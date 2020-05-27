McLean County Unit 5 surplus expected in 2019-20 budget despite pandemic

“Even at this late stage and this year more than in previous years, the budget is just a road map; it’s not necessarily exactly where we’re going to land,” he said.

The education fund, which covers most operating expenses, shows a “razor thin” surplus, and because of the school closure and other variables, Hickman said he expects this fund to be under budget.

As part of the education fund, both expenses and revenues are down for the food service department. The district should see some reimbursement for the community meal distributions, but “I don’t have a clear picture of that at this time,” Hickman said, adding that the fund was not adjusted for those unknowns.

The status of revenue from local property taxes remains unknown as well because the McLean County Board approved postponing interest penalties for property owners who are late paying the first installment of their property taxes.

However, the board plans to issue $29 million in working cash bonds at the next regular meeting, “to be safe from a cash flow standpoint,” Hickman said during an April meeting.