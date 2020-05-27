McLean County Unit 5 surplus expected in 2019-20 budget despite pandemic

NORMAL — The COVID-19 pandemic won’t leave McLean County Unit 5 financially unscathed, but the board expects to see a surplus resulting from a $29 million bond sale when it passes an amended budget next month for the fiscal year ending June 30.
At Wednesday’s virtual meeting, Marty Hickman, business manager for the Normal-based district, said there were changes but no surprises on the spending plan the school board will vote on in June.
“We’ve done a very good job as a district this year, I believe, controlling those things that are in our control from the expense standpoint,” he said.
"The number in September looked worse than it should be and the amended budget surplus makes it look better than it should," he added after the meeting.
Hickman presented an amended budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year that shows a $14.4 million surplus on a budget of $193.6 million for all funds. This was amended from the budget the board adopted in September, which showed a $12.8 million deficit on a budget of $192 million for all funds.
“Even at this late stage and this year more than in previous years, the budget is just a road map; it’s not necessarily exactly where we’re going to land,” he said.
The education fund, which covers most operating expenses, shows a “razor thin” surplus, and because of the school closure and other variables, Hickman said he expects this fund to be under budget.
As part of the education fund, both expenses and revenues are down for the food service department. The district should see some reimbursement for the community meal distributions, but “I don’t have a clear picture of that at this time,” Hickman said, adding that the fund was not adjusted for those unknowns.
The status of revenue from local property taxes remains unknown as well because the McLean County Board approved postponing interest penalties for property owners who are late paying the first installment of their property taxes.
However, the board plans to issue $29 million in working cash bonds at the next regular meeting, “to be safe from a cash flow standpoint,” Hickman said during an April meeting.
The transportation fund, which shows a $55,769 deficit, should receive an additional payment from the state to meet the projected revenue before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
In other business, the board voted to approve adjustments to lunch fees for the 2020-21 school year with a 5-cent increase, “due to rising costs and Federal Paid Lunch Equity requirements,” according to Hickman’s recommendation. Lunches will now range from $2.25 to $2.90 for students.
High school tier 2, reduced lunch, breakfast and extra milk prices will remain the same.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
