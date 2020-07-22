Meet the 20 high school seniors recognized by Sons of the American Revolution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty Pantagraph-area high school seniors have received Outstanding Good Citizenship Awards from the Gen. Joseph Bartholomew chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Grace Melick from Olympia High School and Noah Conn from LeRoy High School. Conn plans to study computer science in college. Melick plans to attend Rhodes College and major in sociology on the path to become an attorney

Certificates were awarded to community members for their efforts in the preservation of personal, economic, political and religious freedom. Certificates went to Hank Campbell, Mary Campbell, Bill Troyer and the Rev. Raymond P. Owens.

Student winners, listed alphabetically by school, with college and major, were: