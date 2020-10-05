Meet the 4 newest members of the Lincoln College board

LINCOLN — Four new trustees have been seated on the Lincoln College board.
The new trustees are Sara Freitag of Lincoln, Bonnie Thompson of Lincoln and St. Simons Island, Georgia; Matthew Wissa of Chicago; and David Zwanzig of Morton.
President David Gerlach described them as “forward thinking individuals who will bring their unique talents to the board as we continue to grow our programs while navigating the challenges of these uncertain times.”
Lincoln College is in the process of returning to its roots as a university by expanding four-year bachelor’s degree programs and adding graduate degree options.
Frietag grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in finance. She is a sales leader for Springfield/Decatur territory for State Farm Insurance and has worked for State Farm since 2000.
Thompson also grew up in Lincoln. She attended Lincoln College, the University of Illinois and Illinois State University. Before her retirement, she worked for Kraft Foods of Chicago for 25 years and was the corporate travel manager and manager of executive services. Since her 1993 retirement, she has been involved in numerous volunteer activities.
Wissa is focuses on white-collar criminal defense, internal corporate investigations and complex civil litigation at King & Spaulding in Chicago. He has a law degree from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree from Claremont McKenna College in California.
Zwanzig was vice president of pre-construction services at CORE Construction from 2008 until his retirement in March 2019. He has a long history of working with Lincoln College while at CORE, where he started in 1976. He hopes to use his experience to help with facilities in terms of funds, planning and other project needs.
