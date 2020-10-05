Meet the 4 newest members of the Lincoln College board

Thompson also grew up in Lincoln. She attended Lincoln College, the University of Illinois and Illinois State University. Before her retirement, she worked for Kraft Foods of Chicago for 25 years and was the corporate travel manager and manager of executive services. Since her 1993 retirement, she has been involved in numerous volunteer activities.

Wissa is focuses on white-collar criminal defense, internal corporate investigations and complex civil litigation at King & Spaulding in Chicago. He has a law degree from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree from Claremont McKenna College in California.

Zwanzig was vice president of pre-construction services at CORE Construction from 2008 until his retirement in March 2019. He has a long history of working with Lincoln College while at CORE, where he started in 1976. He hopes to use his experience to help with facilities in terms of funds, planning and other project needs.

