Meet the Class of 2021: Ridgeview High School

Ridgeview
COLFAX — Ridgeview High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school football field.
The valedictorian is Sylvia Lopshire, and the salutatorian is Alexis Jennings.
The graduates are:
A - W
Alexander Ammerman-Keighin, Ella Anderson, Kyle Barker, Chase Beitz, Elijah Beitz, Cameron Boettcher, William Campbell, Zachary Cavinder, Jackson Chamberlain, Caphirre Crumley, Michael Dowling, Andrew Erwin, Ashtyn Felton, Kyle Getty, Isabella Helmig, Amaya Hernandez, Rylee Hunt, Alexis Jennings, Hunter Kelley, Sylvia Lopshire, Calli Maupin, Taylor Metroz, Breann Meyer, Alexis Molck, Connor Moore, Sean Nunamaker, Ella Pierce, Reece Ramirez, Ross Ranta, Taylor Ream, Eve Remington, Jesus Rios-Narciso, Conner Robbins, Caitlin Schaefer, William Tay, Sydney Tongate, Lauren Turner, Kaidence Van Note and Coby Windle.