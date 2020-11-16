Midwest schools scramble as COVID-19 surge sweeps region

“The public health situation deteriorated much faster than we anticipated,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a letter to the community Thursday, after 71 new cases were announced. “As much as we would have liked to give more advance warning, we are concerned that we are exposing our students, staff and their families to infection if we don’t act now.”

For smaller schools, even a few positive cases can have an outsized effect. That’s what happened to the seventh-grade class at the Maroa Forsyth school district in Central Illinois. When two students tested positive there, it meant more than half of the grade had to be quarantined.

Parent Jennifer Panganiban said she had been impressed with the handling of the situation. Students can attend in-person four days a week, with Wednesdays all-remote for all students or choose e-learning, which is a combination of live online sessions and students working independently.