More COVID-19 testing in store for students returning to Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan universities

BLOOMINGTON — Students at Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State universities face a lot more tests as they return for spring semester this week. But the tests aren’t on coursework — they are COVID-19 tests.

Both universities have begun testing students, starting with resident assistants and student athletes.

Classes start Monday at ISU and Wednesday at IWU.

ISU listed a total of 1,924 cases of COVID-19 among its students from Aug. 17 through Thursday, with 16 active cases. IWU had a total of 194 cases through Nov. 19, when its semester ended. IWU will resume updates of its "dashboard" of COVID-19 case statistics once classes start.

All IWU students, regardless of where they live, are required to undergo baseline testing, as they did at the start of the fall semester. They will be required to quarantine until notified that their testing results are negative.

Anyone who tested positive in the 90 days before the start of spring semester testing can opt out of baseline testing with proper documentation.