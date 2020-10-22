EUREKA — A program at Eureka College that gives students the opportunity for a tuition-free degree has been expanded to include 14 more high schools, including several in The Pantagraph area.

The Uniquely Eureka Promise was launched in 2018 for in-state community college transfer students in financial need with successful academic records. Last year, it was extended to graduates of Eureka High School, East Peoria Community High School and Washington Community High School.

Starting with the 2020-21 academic year, students from the following high schools also will be eligible: Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Dunlap, El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell, Illinois Valley Central, Limestone, Metamora, Morton, Olympia, Pekin Community, Roanoke-Benson, Tremont and Washburn.

To be eligible, students must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, be an Illinois resident and U.S. citizen for at least one year, be eligible to receive State of Illinois MAP grants and federal Pell grants as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and have a FAFSA Estimated Family Contribution of 1,000 or less.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those who are accepted into the Uniquely Eureka Promise program must enroll in Eureka College for a minimum of 15 credit hours per semester and commit to volunteering 40 hours with the college over the course of four years. The students must accept and use all federal and state grants each year of the program before Eureka College makes up the difference for tuition cost.

Applicants also must meet all deadlines. Admission applications must be submitted by July 1 for fall semester and Dec. 1 for spring semester.

There are 10 "promise" students this fall at Eureka College, which has an which has which enrollment of 511 students.

For more information, contact the Eureka College Admissions Office at admissions@eureka.edu or 888-438-7352.

Photos: Tribute to Nancy Reagan at Eureka College

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.