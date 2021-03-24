Mouser: Tri-Valley schools won't receive federal COVID relief funding

Mouser and the board wrote, “The accommodation is appreciated but we believe there is a better method to act in consideration of the very few districts that are impacted similarly to the Tri-Valley School System.”

According to federal estimates, 71 public school districts in Illinois are estimated to receive no federal ESSER III funding. In the surrounding counties, that includes Tremont, Rankin and Spring Lake in Tazewell County; Saunemin, Allen Township and Rooks Creek in Livingston County; Germantown Hills in Woodford County; and West Lincoln-Broadwell and New Holland-Middletown in Logan County.

Final distribution amounts have not yet been determined.

Mouser said it is frustrating to see the amounts surrounding districts will receive while Tri-Valley won’t see anything comparable to help with the district’s added expenses. In the letter, he and the board said while Tri-Valley has very little poverty, “we are not a rich district.”

According to the Department of Education, 10.7% of Tri-Valley students are eligible for federal lunch aid.