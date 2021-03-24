Mouser: Tri-Valley schools won't receive federal COVID relief funding

DOWNS — Tri-Valley is the only public school district in McLean County that isn’t counting on a check when the grant funds from the American Rescue Plan are distributed.
Superintendent David Mouser said his district qualified for funding when the first round of relief was ordered in March 2020, but when additional Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds were approved in December and two weeks ago, Tri-Valley’s status as a Title I district had changed — leaving their estimated funding at $0.
The distribution of this federal grant money in Illinois is based on school districts’ relative poverty level. Per the state’s evidence-based funding model, Downs-based Tri-Valley was eligible for Title I funding last year but ineligible during 2021, Mouser said.
“On the surface, this does not seem financially relevant, until you consider all distribution of federal resource for Covid relief have been based exclusively on the proportionate distribution of Title I resources in the State of Illinois,” Mouser and the district’s school board wrote in a letter sent to Carmen Ayala, state superintendent of education, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Feb. 18.
Tri-Valley received $25,250 last spring, but it is not estimated to receive any of the federal ESSER II or ESSER III funding.
The county’s largest districts — McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 — are each estimated to receive $10 million to $13 million in this latest round of funding and more than $5 million from the last round.
However, the Illinois State Board of Education has determined, through the state, districts in a similar situation to Mouser’s would receive at least $63.40 per pupil from ESSER II, which would total about $72,910 based on a student population of 1,150.
“ISBE utilized the principles of Evidence-Based Funding (EBF) in arriving at the allocated dollar amount by determining the minimum per-student amount received by a Title I school district that was designated as Tier 1 in FY 2020,” Ayala wrote in her response on Feb. 23.
Mouser and the board wrote, “The accommodation is appreciated but we believe there is a better method to act in consideration of the very few districts that are impacted similarly to the Tri-Valley School System.”
According to federal estimates, 71 public school districts in Illinois are estimated to receive no federal ESSER III funding. In the surrounding counties, that includes Tremont, Rankin and Spring Lake in Tazewell County; Saunemin, Allen Township and Rooks Creek in Livingston County; Germantown Hills in Woodford County; and West Lincoln-Broadwell and New Holland-Middletown in Logan County.
Final distribution amounts have not yet been determined.
Mouser said it is frustrating to see the amounts surrounding districts will receive while Tri-Valley won’t see anything comparable to help with the district’s added expenses. In the letter, he and the board said while Tri-Valley has very little poverty, “we are not a rich district.”
According to the Department of Education, 10.7% of Tri-Valley students are eligible for federal lunch aid.
Watch now: Extra student support, COVID mitigations planned for Central Illinois schools' relief funds
“We are obviously unhappy with the ESSER distribution model,” Mouser said. “We’ve been in person all year. We’ve had to upgrade remote capabilities, purchased PPE, increased cleaning protocols and have spent over $80,000 on sub expenses alone this year due to COVID illness or quarantine protocols.”
In the letter to the state superintendent, the Tri-Valley officials said they do not believe this funding model is applying equity to all schools and asked that ISBE consider using the district’s data from “the year in which the pandemic began” to determine their allocation of ESSER funds.
In her response, Ayala said “it would not be fair to utilize data from a prior year for only one school district in the state,” adding that ISBE’s methodology in using data from 2021 follows “the lead of federal statute.”
Despite no changes on the horizon for Tri-Valley’s financial situation, Mouser said he appreciates Ayala for listening and responding to their concerns.
“I’m confident in her leadership and am hopeful that they will allocate some of the discretionary funding to our school district,” he said.
Gallery: Tri-Valley began planning remote learning pre-pandemic as an alternative for snow days
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.