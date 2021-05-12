Much interest in summer school at Bloomington District 87

The district plans to devote nearly half of the federal money it received through the third round of funding from the federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Fund to student supports.

District 87 will receive $13.51 million through what’s called ESSER III. Of that total, $6 million will go to student supports such as interventionists, social workers and family engagement specialists, Wolf said in an update to the school board on Wednesday.

"The number looks pretty big, but you have to remember that's (to be spent) over nearly five years," Wolf.

The funding, which is intended to cover expenses from March 2020 to Sept. 30, 2024, is to be available starting July 1.

Another $3 million will go to curriculum to address learning loss in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, she said.

Summer school expenses will be addressed with $1.5 million in ESSER III funding, according to the report.