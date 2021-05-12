Much interest in summer school at Bloomington District 87

BLOOMINGTON — Interest in summer school programming is high in District 87 as the district, like others, works to return to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal COVID recovery money will be used to support the programming.
"Our goal this summer is to re-engage students in school," said Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf, noting that some students have not been inside a classroom since March 2020.
The district aimed to have at least 300 elementary school students in summer programming, but 380 have signed up.
At the junior high level, the district hit its maximum of 100 within three days of opening registration.
Registration among high school students is at 120, "much more than we've ever seen before," said Wolf.
Support for students and faculty, along with summer programming and curriculum aimed at addressing learning loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are among priorities for Bloomington District 87.
The district plans to devote nearly half of the federal money it received through the third round of funding from the federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Fund to student supports.
District 87 will receive $13.51 million through what’s called ESSER III. Of that total, $6 million will go to student supports such as interventionists, social workers and family engagement specialists, Wolf said in an update to the school board on Wednesday.
"The number looks pretty big, but you have to remember that's (to be spent) over nearly five years," Wolf.
The funding, which is intended to cover expenses from March 2020 to Sept. 30, 2024, is to be available starting July 1.
Another $3 million will go to curriculum to address learning loss in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, she said.
Summer school expenses will be addressed with $1.5 million in ESSER III funding, according to the report.
The district also devoted $1 million to technology such as Wi-Fi hotspots and devices for remote learning. Some of those devices will be nearing the end of their "shelf life" during the grant period and will be replaced.
Teacher supports, such as instructional coaches and a director of elementary education, will use $750,000.
The breakdown in spending the grant dollars is preliminary.
"We will have to update this as necessary," Wolf said of the spending plan. "We're not through the pandemic yet."
