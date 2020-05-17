Museum, foundation aid Heartland Head Start

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — The Children’s Discovery Museum will use a PNC Foundation grant for families served by Heartland Head Start partner sites during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant incorporates STEAM education into the classroom and typically includes a free Family Fun Night at the museum. This year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead, the museum used the money to create 275 kits containing six activities meant to help develop self-contained, STEAM-based learning skills. The free kits will be delivered to Heartland Head Start sites.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to hold our annual private family night at the CDM for the families of Heartland Head Start this spring. However, our hopes are that through these activity kits, the families will still be able to learn, play, and develop fun memories together while at home,” said Erin Wiese-Reichert, the museum's early childhood educator.

During its closure, the museum is offering free resources to the general public at www.childrensdiscoverymuseum.net.

