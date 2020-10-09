Nearly 100 Illinois State University students face discipline in NELK Boys visit; police issue no fines

“Me and my roommates have not gone out once this year since starting school," said Jerik, a junior from Normal studying cybersecurity who said he had gone out looking for the group but did not attend any parties. "If we had thought there were going to be massive parties with these guys on campus, we wouldn’t have gone out.”

Jerik has lost many experiences to the COVID-19 pandemic. He can no longer participate in club activities he enjoys, or even spend time at his favorite homework spot in Milner Library.

So when he and his roommates learned the NELK Boys were passing through Normal on their tour, he knew he couldn't miss the opportunity to catch a glimpse of a group he has followed on social media for years.

"I don't think it initially started out as anything being too serious," said Jerik, who said people were walking around town in groups of two or threes, mainly just to get outside.

“We went with two of my roommates and there was a buzz around social media that night because we heard they would be in town.”