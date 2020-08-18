New Illinois Art Station building seeks to preserve natural history

NORMAL — Leaders with the Illinois Art Station hope a plethora of flora and fauna at its soon-to-be new home will spark inspiration for young artists.
"I think it is perhaps the most breathtaking view in the town of Normal," said Dr. Laura E. Berk, president of the IAS Foundation and its founding donor. "It’s just a jewel of a spot and we would like the entire community to have the opportunity to visit it and experience it.”
The nonprofit art education organization purchased three properties at 101 E. Vernon Ave., and 605 and 607 S. Linden streets in June for its first permanent location. The Normal Town Council on Monday rezoning the properties and a site plan for future construction.
The Illinois Art Station, founded in 2018, offers art experiences to nearly 3,000 young people and their families through local partnerships with organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, and Bloomington and Normal public libraries.
It is known for its large-scale murals by local young people and professional teaching artists at Market Street and Morris Avenue and inside the Constitution Trail tunnel under Washington St.
One of the properties, 101 E. Vernon, was originally part of the Custer Bros. Nursery, which operated from 1890 through 1950 before the nursery relocated several blocks to the east, said Berk.
At that time, the Custer family built a home on the former nursery, where they lived until 2007 when it was purchased by John Freese, former chief judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit, and his wife, Marilyn.
When it came time for the Freese family to sell the home, they intended to ensure the preservation of the property's natural surroundings, Berk said.
The IAS plans to preserve as many of the original trees and shrubs and potentially add historical signage, said Berk. By doing so, the organization hopes the natural space and beauty could provide art inspiration.
"This site provides just a magnificent opportunity for our young people to learn about the importance of preserving the natural world, how it can be done, and how to represent what nature means to them in regards to art,” said Berk.
Now, the IAS is preparing to begin fall construction and remodeling the former Custer family home into an art education and studio space, said Laura Jaster, IAS executive director.
Current plans include a building addition and remodeling for a two-level facility complete with a lobby space, a small art gallery and two art studios.
Jaster said the project could be completed as early at summer 2021.
The two homes at 605 and 607 S. Linden will be torn down and turned into a rain garden to help with storm water runoff. A 13-space parking lot is planned with access off Linden Street.
There will be six accessible parking spaces available on a circle drive between the house and Constitution Trail with access off Vernon Avenue.
“We’re very excited about the design for the building," said Berk. "We think that it fits just beautifully with the natural space."
Art comes alive on the Constitution Trail
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!