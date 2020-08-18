New Illinois Art Station building seeks to preserve natural history

"This site provides just a magnificent opportunity for our young people to learn about the importance of preserving the natural world, how it can be done, and how to represent what nature means to them in regards to art,” said Berk.

Now, the IAS is preparing to begin fall construction and remodeling the former Custer family home into an art education and studio space, said Laura Jaster, IAS executive director.

Current plans include a building addition and remodeling for a two-level facility complete with a lobby space, a small art gallery and two art studios.

Jaster said the project could be completed as early at summer 2021.

The two homes at 605 and 607 S. Linden will be torn down and turned into a rain garden to help with storm water runoff. A 13-space parking lot is planned with access off Linden Street.

There will be six accessible parking spaces available on a circle drive between the house and Constitution Trail with access off Vernon Avenue.

“We’re very excited about the design for the building," said Berk. "We think that it fits just beautifully with the natural space."