New Illinois State University president to be named Friday

NORMAL – The next president of Illinois State University should be known Friday.

A special meeting of the ISU board of trustees is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, to be conducted via the Zoom teleconference platform. The only item on the agenda is appointment of the 20th president of the university. That person will succeed Larry Dietz, whose retirement takes effect June 30.

The name of the individual was not included in the meeting announcement. The four-year contract calls for an annual salary of $375,000, with fiscal year contributions of $19,500 to two State Universities Retirement System plans and a $20,000 allowance for “reasonable moving expenses.”

The terms of the contract include living in the University Residence and being provided with the use of a full-size automobile.

Dietz’s salary in the final year of his contract also is $375,000. In addition, Dietz received a bonus of $46,000 for meeting certain performance goals.

Dietz has been ISU president since March 2014 and is retiring after more than 50 years in higher education. He came to ISU in 2011 as vice president for student affairs.