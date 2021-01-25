New program aimed at Bloomington-Normal students interested in STEM, business, ag careers

The focus is on students who traditionally have had difficulty accessing early college credit because of financial issues.

Applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria: first-generation college student (neither parent has completed a four-year college degree), racial/ethnic minority or underrepresented female in STEM, business or agriculture.

In addition, they must have a high school cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale or 3.75 on a 5.0 scale and have a demonstrated financial need based on eligibility for the free and reduced lunch program.

Up to 12 Bloomington-Normal area high school juniors will be selected. Recipients will receive continued funding for their senior year if they maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average in their college courses, receive no grades below a C in college courses and attend all required mentoring functions.