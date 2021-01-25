New program aimed at Bloomington-Normal students interested in STEM, business, ag careers

NORMAL — Bloomington-Normal area public high school students interested in earning early college credit in science, engineering, math, business and agriculture-related fields may be eligible for a new scholarship program at Heartland Community College.
The Country Financial Scholarship Program will cover tuition and fees for up to 18 credit hours each academic year enrollment in Heartland Community College dual credit/dual enrollment classes while in high school. Career mentorship opportunities will be included in the program, according to the announcement.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 1. More information is available at https://www.heartland.edu/collegeNow/cfsp/.
“We work in an incredible industry which allows us to positively impact lives every day,” said Country Financial CEO Jim Jacobs. “Through these scholarships, we have the opportunity to enrich more lives by opening the door to future academic and career achievements for currently underserved populations.”
The focus is on students who traditionally have had difficulty accessing early college credit because of financial issues.
Applicants must meet at least one of the following criteria: first-generation college student (neither parent has completed a four-year college degree), racial/ethnic minority or underrepresented female in STEM, business or agriculture.
In addition, they must have a high school cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale or 3.75 on a 5.0 scale and have a demonstrated financial need based on eligibility for the free and reduced lunch program.
Up to 12 Bloomington-Normal area high school juniors will be selected. Recipients will receive continued funding for their senior year if they maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average in their college courses, receive no grades below a C in college courses and attend all required mentoring functions.
HCC Foundation Executive Director Chris Downing said, “The support of Country Financial for this program opens a door for a number of students who are underrepresented in not only STEMB-related fields, but among the entire early college access population."
Downing added, "There is a growing need within the STEMB workforce in our community. These scholarships will help motivated students who want to enter STEMB-related fields reach their educational goals.”
