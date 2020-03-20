No traditional graduation at Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan universities; alternatives planned

IWU President Georgia Nugent said in the announcement, “We are committed to finding alternatives to meaningfully celebrate our graduating seniors. We will be working with the senior committee to explore options and will communicate our plan to seniors and their families by April 1.”

ISU announced Friday it will have a “web-based” ceremony with remarks by President Larry Dietz and other ISU officials. Students also will be able to submit photos for virtual ceremony recognition.

Each graduate will receive a commencement program book and diploma cover, with diplomas being mailed in the summer.

"Illinois State recognizes that the disruption caused by the pandemic has touched every aspect of life and that this is not the commencement that graduates, their families, and their friends were looking forward to," the university said in a statement.

Spring and summer graduates will be invited to participate in ISU's winter commencement ceremonies, scheduled for Dec. 12.

Nugent said IWU’s decision to cancel commencement and any further in-person classes this semester was a very difficult, but necessary one.