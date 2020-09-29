Nominating petitions available for Heartland, District 87, Unit 5 boards

BLOOMINGTON — Nominating petitions are available for people who want to run for board seats governing Heartland Community College and the Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 school districts.

The election is April 6. The filing period for nominating petitions is Dec. 14 to 21.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old and live in the state of Illinois and the district in which they are running for at least one year prior to the election.

Heartland Community College

Two six-year terms and one two-year term, to fill the remainder of the unexpired term of the late Gregg Chadwick, will be on the ballot in Heartland Community College District 540.

The terms of Pat Hardesty and Becky Ropp are expiring in 2021.