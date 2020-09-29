Nominating petitions available for Heartland, District 87, Unit 5 boards

BLOOMINGTON — Nominating petitions are available for people who want to run for board seats governing Heartland Community College and the Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 school districts.
The election is April 6. The filing period for nominating petitions is Dec. 14 to 21.
Candidates must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old and live in the state of Illinois and the district in which they are running for at least one year prior to the election.
Heartland Community College
Two six-year terms and one two-year term, to fill the remainder of the unexpired term of the late Gregg Chadwick, will be on the ballot in Heartland Community College District 540.
The terms of Pat Hardesty and Becky Ropp are expiring in 2021.
Nominating petitions may be picked up at the Heartland Community College executive office in Suite 2000 of the Community Commons Building, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal. Interested persons also can request petitions by calling 309-268-8103 or emailing laura.mai@heartland.edu.
District 87
Four four-year seats will be on the ballot in District 87.
The terms of Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Beasley, Kiasha Henry and Charles “Chuck” Irwin expire in 2021.
Nominating petitions can be picked up at the Bloomington Election Commission, 115 E. Washington St., Room 403, Bloomington.
Unit 5
Three four-year seats will be on the ballot in Unit 5.
The terms of Taunia Leffler, Meta Mickens-Baker and Mike Trask expire in 2021.
Nominating petitions can be picked up at the McLean County Clerk’s Office, 115 E. Washington St., Room 102, Bloomington.
Information, including a candidates guide for the 2021 consolidated election, is also available on the county clerk’s website under the “Elections” tab, mcleancountyil.gov/1226/Elections.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!