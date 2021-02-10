Nominees sought for Heartland Community College alumni award

NORMAL — Nominations are being accepted through March 26 for the annual Distinguished Alumni Award presented by the Heartland Community College Alumni Association.
Nominees must have completed at least one class at Heartland, achieved success of an exceptional nature in their chosen field or profession and made a positive impact on their community through leadership and/or active volunteering.
The nominee also must agree to be present and accept the award during the May 14 commencement ceremony and review an application for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s Distinguished Alumnus Award.
“The purpose of the award is to recognize alumni who are making a difference in their community,” said Chris Downing, executive director of the Heartland Community College Foundation.
He asked co-workers, family members, friends and faculty to consider nominating a deserving former Heartland student.
Nomination forms are available at www.heartland.edu/alumni/celebrate/distinguished/. They may be submitted through the website, emailed to Gena.Glover@heartland.edu or mailed to Gena Glover, associate director of college engagement, Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal, IL 61761.
Last year, the association honored two alumni: Richard Casper, a Marine Corps veteran, artist and entrepreneur who co-founded CreatiVets, which offers therapy programs for combat veterans; and Dr. Seshanand Rao, a physician and chair of the department of internal medicine at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota