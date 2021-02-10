Nominees sought for Heartland Community College alumni award

NORMAL — Nominations are being accepted through March 26 for the annual Distinguished Alumni Award presented by the Heartland Community College Alumni Association.

Nominees must have completed at least one class at Heartland, achieved success of an exceptional nature in their chosen field or profession and made a positive impact on their community through leadership and/or active volunteering.

The nominee also must agree to be present and accept the award during the May 14 commencement ceremony and review an application for the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s Distinguished Alumnus Award.

“The purpose of the award is to recognize alumni who are making a difference in their community,” said Chris Downing, executive director of the Heartland Community College Foundation.

