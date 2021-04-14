Normal Community High School students to perform play outdoors

NORMAL — Students from Normal Community High School will present “All in the Timing” at the Connie Link Amphitheatre in Normal at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Connie Link Amphitheater is on Constitution Trail at 621 S. Linden St. Parking is available at the theater, in the Underwood Park lot across from the amphitheater, at 200 Jersey Avenue or at 10 E. Phoenix Avenue. The site usually hosts an annual summer theater.

People who use the Underwood Park lot can safely cross Linden Street by using the Constitution Trail bridge.

“All in the Timing” is a series of six short one-act plays with two or three characters in each. The production was selected with the pandemic in mind. It allowed the school to involve as many students as possible while keeping interaction low.

Admission is free, but the theater department will accept donations.