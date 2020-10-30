Normal Community students recognized for national FFA award

NORMAL — Normal Community High School’s FFA students were awarded at the 93rd National Convention and Expo this week.

The Normal FFA Chapter of Illinois was named 2020 Premier Chapter: Building Communities for its project called “The Beauty of Reusing.”

The convention had to be held virtually this year, but Normal Community agriculture students were able to celebrate their award together when they were recognized in the National Chapter Award program as an outstanding FFA chapter “that improves chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards.”

With “The Beauty of Reusing,” Normal students led an activity to educate FFA members about waste and recycling.