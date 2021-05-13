Normal's Benjamin Elementary evacuated after gas line break

NORMAL — Benjamin Elementary School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a gas line broke nearby, district officials said.

A contractor, who was unaffiliated with the school, struck the gas line, according to a Facebook post from McLean County Unit 5.

All students and staff were deemed safe and were transported to Eastview Christian Church in Normal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students who ride the bus could be late coming home. Parents who regularly pick up their students should go to the north side of Eastview and bring identification.

The Scribbles after-school program has been canceled for Thursday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.