Normal's Benjamin Elementary evacuated after gas line break
Normal's Benjamin Elementary evacuated after gas line break

NORMAL — Benjamin Elementary School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a gas line broke nearby, district officials said.

A contractor, who was unaffiliated with the school, struck the gas line, according to a Facebook post from McLean County Unit 5.

All students and staff were deemed safe and were transported to Eastview Christian Church in Normal.

Watch now: Unit 5 hires director of diversity, equity and inclusion

Students who ride the bus could be late coming home. Parents who regularly pick up their students should go to the north side of Eastview and bring identification.

The Scribbles after-school program has been canceled for Thursday.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

