NUGENT: Illinois Wesleyan University proves resilient despite challenges of COVID-19

We are extremely proud of the way all members of this university community — students, faculty and staff — have risen to the occasion to meet these challenges successfully. The largest outbreak we experienced (in the days immediately preceding the fall semester) involved only about 2% of our students. In recent weeks, we have been surveillance testing more than 300 students at a time, typically with zero to one positive cases identified. Most significantly, while there have been positive cases over the year, to date none of these have originated in either a classroom or office environment at the university.

Last March, when Illinois locked down, our students were away from campus on spring break; they never returned to on-campus classes. The emergence of COVID-19 led us to suddenly develop online learning in the course of a week’s turnaround time. IWU has not historically offered online courses. Close personal interaction — between faculty and students, as well as among the student body — is the hallmark of the residential education we offer. Yet both faculty and students demonstrated flexibility and goodwill as they adjusted to an unfamiliar and unexpected learning environment. Remarkably, the outcome was quite positive overall.