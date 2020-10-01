Olympia High School modifies homecoming traditions, adds new ones

But, in essence, “Homecoming in the Pandemic” is the unofficial theme.

“One of our biggest things is a school song competition in the gym,” said Jodlowski.

To maintain that tradition in modified form, representatives from each class — ranging from about 20 to 40 — gathered in designated spots on the football field and their performances were piped into individual rooms where groups of 20 or less were in their advising classes, he said.

Dress-up days continued as usual with different themes each day, including superheroes and first responders. There have been banner contests and hallway decorations.

The week is finishing with new traditions.

“Because Olympia is in the middle of a cornfield, it’s hard to do a homecoming parade,” said Jodlowski. Having a parade in just one town could tick off the others in the large district, he said.

But this year, Olympia plans to have a caravan of cars with students, parents, teachers and staff driving through all eight towns. It’s an 80-mile route through four counties.