Olympia High School modifies homecoming traditions, adds new ones

STANFORD — There won’t be a football game, dance or all-school assembly, but Olympia High School is celebrating homecoming anyway. It is even having its first homecoming “parade” of sorts.
“We typically have a huge week of homecoming activities with daily big assemblies,” said Principal Ed Jodlowski. But having all 525 students together for assemblies couldn’t happen during the pandemic.
Shortly after school started, Olympia faculty and staff began brainstorming on “how could we keep that week intact, although we knew it would be different,” he said.
Neither Bloomington District 87 nor McLean County Unit 5 have plans for homecoming at this time. Many districts have placed celebrations on hold, waiting to see what happens with the spring sports scheduled.
But Olympia decided to move ahead.
The homecoming theme is “Olympia Strong.” Jodlowski said, “That’s sort of been our district theme.”
But, in essence, “Homecoming in the Pandemic” is the unofficial theme.
“One of our biggest things is a school song competition in the gym,” said Jodlowski.
To maintain that tradition in modified form, representatives from each class — ranging from about 20 to 40 — gathered in designated spots on the football field and their performances were piped into individual rooms where groups of 20 or less were in their advising classes, he said.
Dress-up days continued as usual with different themes each day, including superheroes and first responders. There have been banner contests and hallway decorations.
The week is finishing with new traditions.
“Because Olympia is in the middle of a cornfield, it’s hard to do a homecoming parade,” said Jodlowski. Having a parade in just one town could tick off the others in the large district, he said.
But this year, Olympia plans to have a caravan of cars with students, parents, teachers and staff driving through all eight towns. It’s an 80-mile route through four counties.
Some of the towns will have their police or fire vehicles join the drive-through parade, said Jodlowski. He is expecting about 45 cars and participants have been asked to decorate the vehicles with window paint.
They plan to gather at the high school at 4 p.m. Saturday, then arrive in Minier about 4:25 p.m., Hopedale at 4:40 p.m., Armington at 4:55 p.m., Atlanta at 5:10 p.m., Waynesville at 5:25 p.m., McLean at 5:35 p.m., Danvers at 6:10 p.m. and Stanford at 6:25 p.m., arriving back at the school about 6:35 p.m.
The school resource officer arranged to have a McLean County deputy accompany the parade of cars, said Jodlowski.
About 7 p.m. Saturday, there will be a drive-in movie in the parking lot of the high school.
The movie will be “Hoovey,” a 2015 film based on the life of Eric Elliott, an Olympia graduate who overcame life-threatening medical problems.
Those attending will have to remain in their vehicles. Chaperones will serve as “car hops,” delivering concessions.
“If we’re able to do something later in the school year, we will,” said Jodlowski.
But with so much uncertainty, district officials wanted to be sure students had some sort of homecoming celebration this fall, he said.
