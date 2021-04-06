One incumbent, former student trustee lead Heartland Community College race

Slothower, of Normal, is a former member of the Heartland faculty. She is a writer and owner of a digital marketing company, The Tech Kitchen.

Pulley, of Downs, is a former Heartland faculty member who is on the mathematics faculty at Illinois State University.

Long, of Bloomington formerly worked as a success coach and on special projects at Heartland. She has worked in social services and is currently a field and volunteer manager for the One People’s Campaign.

Drew, of Lincoln, was appointed to the board in October. He served an elected term from 2011-17 and a five-month appointment in 2018-19 to complete the term of a board member who resigned. He has worked for the Logan County Farm Bureau for 43 years.

The college recently updated its Master Facilities Plan and has made expansion of its agriculture program a priority. An architect has been hired to develop plans for an agriculture complex but construction will depend on the availability of funding.