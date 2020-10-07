Online classes still on hold as Heartland Community College recovers from cyberattack

NORMAL — There will be no online classes at Heartland Community College Wednesday as the institution works to recover from a computer system security breach.
The college shut down its online operations, including classes, on Monday morning as a safety measure after detecting an outside source had compromised some of its systems.
Heartland spokesman Steve Fast said Wednesday morning restoring the systems is a slow process as officials want to make sure nothing is compromised. The college is working with a consulting firm, he said.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Heartland said, “The college is not aware o any student or personnel data compromised by this action.”
Students may access remote student support services by calling 309-268-8033 or texting 309-392-4012.
Once the situation is resolved, instructors will work with students to reschedule missed classes and address missed assignments, said Fast. About 80% of Heartland's classes are online this semester.
This story will be updated.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
