Online classes still on hold as Heartland Community College recovers from cyberattack

NORMAL — There will be no online classes at Heartland Community College Wednesday as the institution works to recover from a computer system security breach.

The college shut down its online operations, including classes, on Monday morning as a safety measure after detecting an outside source had compromised some of its systems.

Heartland spokesman Steve Fast said Wednesday morning restoring the systems is a slow process as officials want to make sure nothing is compromised. The college is working with a consulting firm, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a statement issued Tuesday, Heartland said, “The college is not aware o any student or personnel data compromised by this action.”

Students may access remote student support services by calling 309-268-8033 or texting 309-392-4012.