Online learning put to test with Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan decisions; Heartland, Lincoln, Eureka colleges also close over virus

Community colleges

Heartland Community College is extending its spring break through the week of March 16 and considering alternatives to in-person instruction. Summer 2020 study abroad programs are cancelled and there is no college-supported travel to large-scale events through April 30.

“Heartland President Keith Cornille said the decision was made not only out of concern for the health and safety of students, faculty and staff but “also the impact our decisions have on the community. We want to make sure our community is healthy and well.”

“A significant number of our courses are online already” and most faculty have gone through training on offering courses online, he said. “We’re in a better position that some others.”

Students will be able to use computers on campus to ensure they have access to online courses, Cornille said.

“One of the biggest challenges is it’s not like a snowstorm where it begins and ends,” said Cornille. “We don’t know how hard we’ll be hit and we don’t know how long it will be.”

Richland Community College in Decatur is extending the break for students until March 23, but all employees are to continue to report to work.