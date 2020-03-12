Online learning put to test with Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan decisions; Heartland, Lincoln, Eureka colleges also close over virus

NORMAL — Students and faculty at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities have a new test: Distance learning.
Both universities have extended their spring breaks and plan to have students use online, or distance, learning in coming weeks because of coronavirus concerns. Heartland and Richland community colleges and Eureka and Lincoln colleges also announced temporary changes.
ISU President Larry Dietz said suspension of in-person classes and other steps could last through the end of the semester.
“I think we’re in this for several months,” Dietz said. “Right now we’re giving it about a month.”
The additional week of spring break will be used for faculty to get up to speed on alternatives to in-person instruction.
“Things were changing so rapidly, we needed some time to catch up,” Dietz explained.
Bone Student Center and Milner Library remain open, although any campus event with 50 or more anticipated attendees will be postponed.
ISU has 16 working groups focused on areas such as housing, study abroad, human resources and student health, Dietz said, adding that 200 to 300 people are directly involved.
For students who might not have a computer at home, “we have a loan system for laptops now that will be expanded,” said Dietz. “We want everyone to have access.”
Other state universities changing schedules because of the virus include the University of Illinois system, Northern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University system.
Illinois Wesleyan
Classes at Illinois Wesleyan will resume March 23 using distance learning. The university plans to decide by March 26 whether on-campus classes will resume March 30.
All student events including athletics have been suspended through March 29. Students cannot return to campus without permission until March 29.
Switching from in-person learning was a tough decision, President Georgia Nugent said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.
“It’s a value for us – close personal interaction between students and faculty,” she said. “We felt in the current environment, it was these were the appropriate steps to take.”
All students studying in Europe must return and self-quarantine for 14 days. Decisions about May Term and summer travel will be made by April 15. The Italy portion of a May Term trip already is canceled.
Campus office will remain open. For information, visit www.iwu.edu/covid19.
Nugent called the fast-moving events “a new kind of March Madness.”
If there is one bright spot to the situation, she said, it will provide an opportunity for faculty to increase their fluency in alternative modes of instruction.
Community colleges
Heartland Community College is extending its spring break through the week of March 16 and considering alternatives to in-person instruction. Summer 2020 study abroad programs are cancelled and there is no college-supported travel to large-scale events through April 30.
“Heartland President Keith Cornille said the decision was made not only out of concern for the health and safety of students, faculty and staff but “also the impact our decisions have on the community. We want to make sure our community is healthy and well.”
“A significant number of our courses are online already” and most faculty have gone through training on offering courses online, he said. “We’re in a better position that some others.”
Students will be able to use computers on campus to ensure they have access to online courses, Cornille said.
“One of the biggest challenges is it’s not like a snowstorm where it begins and ends,” said Cornille. “We don’t know how hard we’ll be hit and we don’t know how long it will be.”
Richland Community College in Decatur is extending the break for students until March 23, but all employees are to continue to report to work.
As many course as possible will move to an online format from March 23 until April 3, when the situation will be reassessed.
Parkland College in Champaign will shift as many courses as possible to an online format starting March 23.
Updates about Heartland will be available at heartland.edu/coronavirus.
Lincoln, Eureka colleges
Most students at Lincoln College and Eureka College are getting an extra week of spring break and being told to stay at home, if possible.
The extended break at Lincoln College applies only to traditional students. The Accelerated Bridge to Education program and graduate classes will proceed as scheduled.
When classes resume at Eureka College on March 23, they will be taught online-only or through alternative delivery methods specified by professors, according to an announcement from President Jamel Wright.
“This will continue through April 13 and be re-evaluated as the coronavirus threat continues to develop,” she wrote.
Athletics and other on- and off-campus activities and events are suspended through April 13 at Eureka.
Lincoln College faculty and staff will use next week to prepare for using remote technology to teach classes if the shift to an online format is needed, according to a message posted by the college.
The college plans to have preparatory training for faculty and staff beginning Tuesday.
College and community-sponsored events using Lincoln College campus facilities have been postponed until further notice.
Campus offices will be open at Eureka College, but some areas such as Reagan Athletic Center will not be accessible.
