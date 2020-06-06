× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Plans are not complete for how fall semester classes will look at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities because of the coronavirus pandemic, but — so far — that doesn’t appear to have a major impact on fall enrollment.

Enrollment deposits at ISU are down about 300 students from a year ago, on par with this time in 2018 and a bit ahead of 2017, said Jana Albrecht, ISU’s associate vice president for enrollment management.

At IWU, the number of deposits is 9% better than this time last year, said Greg King, IWU’s dean of admissions. “We’re having a fantastic year,” he said.

Last fall, ISU's enrollment was 20,878 and IWU's enrollment was 1,636.

The numbers don't exactly compare apples to apples.

In previous years, the deadline for accepted students to make enrollment deposits was May 1 at both institutions and most others across the country. This year, ISU moved its deadline to June 1; IWU’s deadline isn’t until July 1.

Because of COVID-19 and uncertainty many families face, including losing full-time jobs, Albrecht said, “we looked for ways to help families.”

ISU’s enrollment deposit is $150 and the housing deposit is $300.

“We heard from high school counselors and families it was a help,” said Albrecht. “There’s still some instability.”

Deposits are up from a year ago for continuing students at ISU, she said, adding that shows “students are comfortable here; they’ve found a family here” and “we made it through” the switch to all online classes the second half of spring semester.

Accepted students can still enroll after the deadline, but it can affect their ability to get into specific majors.

Albrecht said more popular majors include nursing, anything to do with computers and information technology, psychology, construction management and engineering technology.

“Undecided students are just fine,” she said of those who haven’t chosen a major.

At IWU, King said, “We’ve already filled up a number of programs.” The nursing program is already full, as are a number of business and science programs, he said.

But enrollment deposits are no guarantee students will show up in the fall. Even in normal years, “we will have ‘melt’ over the summer,” said Albrecht.

“I have concerns,” she said. “We don’t know what’s happening with COVID-19.”

Some parents might decide to “keep students closer to home,” said Albrecht. “The last three months have been unpredictable.”

King sees IWU’s smaller size is an advantage.

Many families are “definitely looking for a smaller experience right now, an environment where classes are already small.”

Campus closures have moved many activities into online or virtual settings, such as Preview ISU, during which incoming students meet with counselors and register for classes.

Communication is key, Albrecht and King agreed.

“We keep in touch with students and are for sure including parents,” said Albrecht. “We’re being very clear … if there are things we don’t know.”

“We still have quite a few working groups” outlining what fall will look like, she said. Decisions are expected in the next couple of weeks.

King expects a better idea of fall semester operations in mid-July.

ISU President Larry Dietz has indicated there is likely to be a mix of online, in-person and “blended” classes.

Likewise, IWU President Georgia Nugent said the university is looking at several scenarios, including hybrid classes with both online and in-person components.

