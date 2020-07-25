Parents, school leaders express concern, optimism for start of school year

In Unit 5, roughly 40% of parents responding to a survey said they did not plan to return their children to in-person learning in the fall. Reasons cited included concern about exposure to COVID-19 (1,195 respondents), not wanting the child to wear a face mask (981 respondents), and having a high-risk family member (543 respondents).

Jaime Ridgeway, who has two high school students in Unit 5, is considering taking the e-learning only route for her family. She is not as concerned about the virus as she is about her students, one of whom has a heart condition and a second who has special needs and sensory processing issues.

“My high schoolers both want to be in school but they don’t want to wear a mask all day,” she said, adding that they are compliant with mask requirements when shopping and other instances. “They know their limitations and they can recognize those, so we want to respect that as well.”

Despite leaning toward the at-home learning option, Ridgeway said she has many concerns and unanswered questions. She worried that her son with dyslexia might not receive the same support, feedback and resources he would get at school.