Peoria Catholic diocese closes schools; those over 60 urged to avoid Mass

PEORIA — Bishop Daniel Jenky ordered all Catholic Diocese of Peoria elementary and secondary schools to close for intense cleaning and suspended obligation for Sunday Mass.
Jenky announced the decision Thursday amid concern regarding spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, according to a news release. The bishop urges anyone older than 60 to avoid attending Mass or other religious services at this time.
"I fully realize that this moment of great concern could pass rather quickly, but I also do not think we can take any risk at this time, of endangering lives," Jenky said in a news release. "Speaking as your Bishop, I urge you not to panic but instead to take prudent steps."
All Catholic Diocese of Peoria elementary and secondary schools are closed through next week. During that time, the schools should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected by a cleaning firm or custodial staff.
Starting Wednesday, all schools will have an "E-Learning Trial Day" with students using electronic lesson plans prepared by teachers. Each school will survey parents following the online learning days for feedback.
Electronic lessons are considered an alternative learning day and the entire week will be considered student attendance days that will not need to be made up.
Athletic and other extracurricular events are limited to players, coaches, immediate family members and referees only. Athletic events are to follow requirements of the host school. Practice is limited to players and coaches only and are to be restricted to the gymnasium.
In addition to closing the schools, the bishop canceled cathedral and regional confirmations and granted faculty to confirm to all the priests of the Diocese. Jenky ordered the sacrament to be given in small groups without attendance of people from out of town.
Families who have traveled outside of the country during spring break are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Families that have any exposure to the coronavirus or someone who has been diagnosed must self report and self-quarantine for 14 days.
Prior to Thursday, the bishop urged people to refrain from shaking hands and hugging and to receive communion by hand, not tongue.
Scheduled masses and communion prayers are available online.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.