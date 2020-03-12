Peoria Catholic diocese closes schools; those over 60 urged to avoid Mass

PEORIA — Bishop Daniel Jenky ordered all Catholic Diocese of Peoria elementary and secondary schools to close for intense cleaning and suspended obligation for Sunday Mass.

Jenky announced the decision Thursday amid concern regarding spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, according to a news release. The bishop urges anyone older than 60 to avoid attending Mass or other religious services at this time.

"I fully realize that this moment of great concern could pass rather quickly, but I also do not think we can take any risk at this time, of endangering lives," Jenky said in a news release. "Speaking as your Bishop, I urge you not to panic but instead to take prudent steps."

All Catholic Diocese of Peoria elementary and secondary schools are closed through next week. During that time, the schools should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected by a cleaning firm or custodial staff.

Starting Wednesday, all schools will have an "E-Learning Trial Day" with students using electronic lesson plans prepared by teachers. Each school will survey parents following the online learning days for feedback.