Police open investigation into Blue Ridge teacher
Blue Ridge High School

Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City

FARMER CITY — The Farmer City Police Department has opened an investigation involving a teacher at the Blue Ridge School District.

“The Farmer City Police Department was made aware of a social media post that has been posted on several Farmer City social media pages,” said Police Chief Nathan Guest. “The posts were to inform the public of a situation that allegedly involves the Blue Ridge School. “The department has opened an investigation and is urging anybody with information to contact the Farmer City Police Department at 1-309-928-2111.”

Over the weekend, at least two students posted screenshots of text conversations that were said to have originated from the teacher. The students accuse the teacher of grooming.

No charges have been filed against the teacher as of Monday morning.

District officials have not commented on the matter.

"I am unable to discuss the details of this personnel matter," said Superintendent Hillary Stanifer.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

