Police open investigation into Blue Ridge teacher

FARMER CITY — The Farmer City Police Department has opened an investigation involving a teacher at the Blue Ridge School District.
“The Farmer City Police Department was made aware of a social media post that has been posted on several Farmer City social media pages,” said Police Chief Nathan Guest. “The posts were to inform the public of a situation that allegedly involves the Blue Ridge School. “The department has opened an investigation and is urging anybody with information to contact the Farmer City Police Department at 1-309-928-2111.”
Over the weekend, at least two students posted screenshots of text conversations that were said to have originated from the teacher. The students accuse the teacher of grooming.
