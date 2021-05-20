Pontiac students shepherd environmental bill through legislature

State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, was the chief sponsor in the House. State Sens. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, and Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, are the chief sponsors in the Senate.

“We wrote the legislation but we don’t know the government lingo,” said Collins, explaining how the lawmakers and their staffs provided assistance.

Ritter said the students have worked for months on the project, reaching out to environmental groups, sportsmen’s groups and agriculture groups.

“One they did that, they were able to bring everybody to the table,” said Ritter. “You’ve got Republicans and Democrats alike coming together on this piece of legislation.”

In addition to writing the bill and testifying at the House and Senate committee hearings, the students also wrote more than 2,000 postcards and wrote a rap song that they are turning into a video.

“The exciting part is when the vote comes, the kids will know they have left nothing to chance,” said Ritter.

Collins will be studying criminal justice and psychology at Olivet Nazarene University this fall and Hall will study psychology at Heartland, with plans to transfer to a four-year school.