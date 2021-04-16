Pontiac teen inspires volunteers to package thousands of meals

Sporrer has coordinated dozens of events like this, “but never one organized by a 15-year-old,” he said. “She’s beyond my favorite.”

Libby even wrote the grant, and it was approved on her first try, he said of the funding that made the event possible.

He was impressed with what a girl not even old enough to have her driver’s license could accomplish.

Together, the $10,000 Compeer Finances’ Fund for Rural America grant she received plus $2,500 she raised from local businesses and community members funded the more than 50,000 meals.

The Pontiac Township High School sophomore, who is active in FFA, Key Club and 4-H, first developed an understanding of food needs when she was in grade school and helped with a 4-H project. After helping with a food pantry packing event in Bloomington, she was determined to do more.

“I always know where my next meal is coming from, but, unfortunately, not all kids do. Hunger is closer to home than many people realize,” she wrote in an appeal for volunteers. “Until I became involved with food packaging events, I didn't know how many kids in my own community face hunger and food insecurity and do not have nutritious meals on a daily basis.”