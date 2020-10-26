President Dietz urges Illinois State University community to beware of 'COVID fatigue'

ISU’s Thanksgiving break begins Nov. 23. Face-to-face and hybrid classes will end at noon Nov. 21. The final week of classes and final exams will take place online.

Moving all courses online after fall break is being done to allow students to stay home, if they can, and to decrease the density of people on campus after the break and holiday — a time when many students, faculty and staff travel and visit friends and family. The university has noted that such activities increase exposures to risks associated with the spread of COVID-19 and the beginning of flu season.

Students still have the option of returning to campus after fall break but ISU officials “strongly encouraged” those who do to get tested for COVID-19 when they return.

Dietz noted the increased number of televised sports and entertainment events that could lead to more people gathering indoors.

He urged the campus community to keep such gatherings small and continue to follow other safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distances, washing hands and cleaning surfaces.