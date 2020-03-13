Pritzker: All Illinois schools to close Tuesday until March 30; coronavirus numbers increase by 14

UPDATE: Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin released the following statement about Illinois schools being closed starting Tuesday:

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we applaud the governor for taking action to keep our students, our schools and our communities safe. Thank you for hearing our voices and recognizing our concerns. We especially appreciate efforts to make sure students will continue to receive two meals each day and that funding will not be interrupted. We realize closing schools across the state is a decision that comes with enormous responsibility. There is no replacement for the one-to-one connection between our educators and our students, but health and safety take precedence. We will get through this. We must continue to stand together.”

Our earlier story ...

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Even as other states and large cities shut down schools this week, officials in Illinois and Chicago said they were not yet prepared to take that step in Chicago or statewide. Public health officials also said children appear to be less likely to become ill and those that do have milder cases.