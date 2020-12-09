Property tax rate increase expected for Unit 5

Two Normal Community High School students also spoke during public comments to criticize the implementation of standards-based grading at the district schools.

Conner McClelland, a senior, said this system undercuts teachers’ autonomy in the classroom by limiting the way they grade and requiring them to teach the curriculum in a system many don’t agree with.

Aditi Sharna, another senior, suggested the district focus time and resources on enhancing the curriculum to create a more inclusive and diverse learning environment instead of focusing on standards-based grading.

“I strongly encourage the board to do what is best for the staff, students and parents it serves. We must be focusing our time and resources into efforts that will benefit every member of the Unit 5 community rather than (trying to push this grading system through),” she said.

Hybrid learning

During comments at the beginning of the meeting, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the district is processing surveys regarding families' choices for their students’ learning model in the second semester. She said she expects some teachers to be reassigned as schedules are adjusted.