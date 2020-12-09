Property tax rate increase expected for Unit 5

NORMAL — McLean County Unit 5 homeowners can expect an increase in property taxes in 2021 because the school board was expected to vote on its levy at the end of a lengthy meeting Wednesday night.
The school board was expected to vote to adopt the proposed 2020 levy, which was presented at November’s meeting.
The board is considering a proposed tax levy of more than $130 million for taxes payable next year, an increase of 7.85% from this year's levy of $121 million.
The district’s tax rate is projected to increase from $5.355 per $100 equalized assessed valuation to $5.638 per $100 EAV. If it does, the owner of a $150,000 home would pay $2,819 for Unit 5's portion of their tax bill — an increase of $141.
During public comments, Marc Judd of Carlock questioned the proposed tax increase, calling the board members “tone deaf” for voting to raise taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the economic strain on the community.
The board had not yet voted on the levy at press time. Go to pantagraph.com to see the outcome.
Standards based grading
Two Normal Community High School students also spoke during public comments to criticize the implementation of standards-based grading at the district schools.
Conner McClelland, a senior, said this system undercuts teachers’ autonomy in the classroom by limiting the way they grade and requiring them to teach the curriculum in a system many don’t agree with.
Aditi Sharna, another senior, suggested the district focus time and resources on enhancing the curriculum to create a more inclusive and diverse learning environment instead of focusing on standards-based grading.
“I strongly encourage the board to do what is best for the staff, students and parents it serves. We must be focusing our time and resources into efforts that will benefit every member of the Unit 5 community rather than (trying to push this grading system through),” she said.
Hybrid learning
During comments at the beginning of the meeting, Superintendent Kristen Weikle said the district is processing surveys regarding families' choices for their students’ learning model in the second semester. She said she expects some teachers to be reassigned as schedules are adjusted.
“I am asking, even pleading, for everyone to take extra precautions over winter break” so students can return to in-person instructions as soon as possible, Weikle said.
The district’s pandemic advisory committee is considering implementing a remote learning “quarantine” at the beginning of the second semester because many students are likely to come into contact with more people over the holidays, Weikle said.
The board was also expected to adopt a renewed e-learning program, which was initially adopted in March when schools were closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
District attorney Curt Richardson said this program acts separately from remote learning and instead is used on emergency days. This renewal expands the program from only COVID-related closures to include inclement weather and other related causes of school closures.
