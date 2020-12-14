Races shaping up for Unit 5, Heartland Community College boards after first day of filing

BLOOMINGTON — A lottery will take place to determine the ballot order for candidates who filed simultaneously at 8 a.m. Monday, the first day of filing for seats on the Heartland Community College, Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 boards.

The lottery will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 in the Government Center, 115 W. Washington St., Bloomington. A lottery also will take place at that time, if needed, for the last position on the ballot for candidates who file between 4 and 5 p.m. Dec. 21, the last day of filing.

Unit 5

Five candidates filed Monday for three four-year seats up for election in Unit 5. The terms of Taunia Leffler, Meta Mickens-Baker and Mike Trask expire in 2021.

Kentrica Coleman, Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham and Stan E. Gozur, all of Bloomington, and Ericka Ralston of Normal filed Monday. Coleman and Czapar each filed before 8 a.m. and will be part of the Dec. 22 ballot lottery.

District 87