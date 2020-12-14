Races shaping up for Unit 5, Heartland Community College boards after first day of filing

BLOOMINGTON — A lottery will take place to determine the ballot order for candidates who filed simultaneously at 8 a.m. Monday, the first day of filing for seats on the Heartland Community College, Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 boards.
The lottery will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 in the Government Center, 115 W. Washington St., Bloomington. A lottery also will take place at that time, if needed, for the last position on the ballot for candidates who file between 4 and 5 p.m. Dec. 21, the last day of filing.
Unit 5
Five candidates filed Monday for three four-year seats up for election in Unit 5. The terms of Taunia Leffler, Meta Mickens-Baker and Mike Trask expire in 2021.
Kentrica Coleman, Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham and Stan E. Gozur, all of Bloomington, and Ericka Ralston of Normal filed Monday. Coleman and Czapar each filed before 8 a.m. and will be part of the Dec. 22 ballot lottery.
District 87
Four seats with four-year teams are up for election in District 87. Current board members whose terms expire in 2021 are Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Gibson, Kiasha Henry and Charles “Chuck” Irwin.
Gibson and Irwin were the only candidates who filed for District 87 on Monday.
Heartland Community College
One incumbent and two challengers filed Monday as candidates for the Heartland Community College board.
Incumbent Rebecca Ropp of Normal, who was appointed to the board in February 2014 and won election in April 2015, filed for a six-year term. Also filing for six-year terms were Joshua Crockett, a former student trustee, and Allen Brokken, both of Bloomington.
Two six-year seats are on the ballot. In addition to Ropp, the other incumbent whose term is expiring is Pat Hardesty.
There also will be one two-year seat on the ballot to complete the unexpired term of Gregg Chadwick, who died in September. Jim Drew was appointed to fill Chadwick’s seat until the election.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
