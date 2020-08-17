Read Illinois State University President Larry Dietz's welcome letter to students

Until then, please remember the importance of individualized attention, especially with our students. Although I believe online and hybrid education can be delivered with the same high quality as in-person instruction, individualized attention can be even more beneficial when face-to-face interaction is at a minimum.

Finally, there is an old adage that says we can disagree without being disagreeable. Although our ideas and opinions of the best way to respond to this daunting challenge may differ, I hope we will continue to behave toward each other in a spirit of collegiality. Compassion and respect are also contagious, and your actions can help them spread throughout the ISU community.

As the days, weeks, and months roll past, I ask that you take good care of yourselves and look out after others—especially those who are most vulnerable. I am proud and grateful that you have chosen Illinois State as your University home, and I hope your fall semester is filled with excitement, engagement, and most of all—good health.

Thank you—and GO YOU REDBIRDS!

