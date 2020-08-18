Read Illinois State University president's letter urging students to follow COVID-19 safety measures

Unfortunately, the University’s ability to impose these protocols ends at our campus borders. While responding to a large, off-campus gathering this past weekend, officials observed hundreds of people not following the most basic tenets of coronavirus safety — ignoring protocols for physical distancing and the wearing of face-coverings. Although I cannot confirm all involved were Illinois State students, that is the perception. I cannot over emphasize how important it is that we follow all public health guidance. It is provided for the sole purpose of protecting each of us from contracting COVID-19.

Governor Pritzker is strongly considering moving Illinois back to a more restrictive coronavirus phase due to health and safety metrics that are changing for the worse. There is no question that what happens at colleges and universities across the state will play a role in those metrics.

We must continue to take coronavirus seriously and follow all health guidance in order to prevent additional significant impacts to our health and the community. As a Redbird family, we have an obligation to protect those who are most vulnerable to this disease by making choices in line with the guidance of public health officials. We are in this together and share in the responsibility of keeping ourselves and others healthy.