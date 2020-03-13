You are the owner of this article.
READ THE LETTER: Illinois State University lab school faculty will continue in-person work while students are away
READ THE LETTER: Illinois State University lab school faculty will continue in-person work while students are away

NORMAL — Faculty and staff will resume normal work schedules at Illinois State University lab schools after classes move online, according to a letter from Superintendent Dana Kinley updating the community on the schools’ response to coronavirus.

Spring break for University High and Metcalf Laboratory School students will be extended through next week, mirroring action taken Wednesday by ISU President Larry Dietz.

After students return from spring break, classes will not be held in person and alternative learning, including online activities, will be used until at least April 12.

“This is the time to work even more closely with our students’ first teachers, their parents, to keep them on pace with age-appropriate learning expectations,” Kinley said.

As alternative learning practices are implemented, families without internet access are asked to contact Jim Kurz at U-High, 309-438-5085, or Karen Chiodo at Metcalf, 309-438-7621, so other options can be provided.

School principals will provide an opportunity for students to retrieve items from the schools and check out laptops.

Kinley told lab school families all faculty associates and staff members will return to work Monday with no “work-from-home order” in effect.

All ISU clinical observations and field experiences are cancelled for the remainder of the spring semester, but student teachers and interns will report to school with other faculty to complete the semester.

After-school childcare at Metcalf and lunch service at both schools will be closed until students are back.

Events with 50 or more anticipated attendees are postponed through at least April 12 and all non-essential school-sponsored domestic and international travel is suspended.

“School officials will be monitoring evolving conditions to make decisions about operations beyond April 12,” Kinley said. “Conditions are changing quickly, so at this time, we are not making final decisions about student attendance or school events beyond April 12.”

