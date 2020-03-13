READ THE LETTER: Illinois State University lab school faculty will continue in-person work while students are away

As alternative learning practices are implemented, families without internet access are asked to contact Jim Kurz at U-High, 309-438-5085, or Karen Chiodo at Metcalf, 309-438-7621, so other options can be provided.

School principals will provide an opportunity for students to retrieve items from the schools and check out laptops.

Kinley told lab school families all faculty associates and staff members will return to work Monday with no “work-from-home order” in effect.

All ISU clinical observations and field experiences are cancelled for the remainder of the spring semester, but student teachers and interns will report to school with other faculty to complete the semester.

After-school childcare at Metcalf and lunch service at both schools will be closed until students are back.