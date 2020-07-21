Read the letter: Illinois State University president asks for more federal COVID-19 aid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz has joined with the state’s other eight public university presidents in seeking more federal assistance to help meet the costs of their response to the COVID-19 pandemic as fall semester approaches.

In the letter to the Illinois congressional delegation, the presidents note that as of July 3, the combined impact of pandemic on the universities is estimated at $393.5 million. The figure includes tuition and housing refunds plus extra support for students and purchases of hardware and software for online classes and cleaning and medical supplies.

ISU estimates the overall financial impact of the pandemic is $28 million so far, said ISU spokesman Eric Jome. That breaks down to about $20 million in refunds and costs plus about $8 million in lost revenue.

The letter states, “Our universities will spend tens of millions more dollars as we commence fall operations.”