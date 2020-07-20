You are the owner of this article.
Read the plan: Unit 5 families must choose remote or in-person instruction in fall semester
Read the plan: Unit 5 families must choose remote or in-person instruction in fall semester

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Unit 5 families will have to decide by July 29 how their students will start the new school year, the district announced Monday.

“Our plan provides families with choices,” said Superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle, who officially took the helm at Unit 5 on July 1. “We recognize that what’s right for one family may not be what’s right for another.”

Families will need to decide whether their children will attend school in person or remotely for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year. They will be asked to complete a Google Form indicating their choice; the form will be made available and sent to families after the Return to School Plan is approved by the school board.

The plan, which was developed by the “Pandemic Advisory Committee,” is expected to be approved at the next board meeting, July 22.

READ THE PLAN HERE:  

Download PDF Unit 5 Return to School Plan

Elementary students, including pre-kindergartners, who opt for in-person instruction will attend school Monday to Friday.

Pre-k students in the half-day program will attend their regular schedule, and those in the full-day program will attend school from 7:45 a.m. to noon, with about 20 minutes worth of additional learning activities sent home.

Students in kindergarten to fifth grade will be in school from 7:45 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. every day.

Junior high and high school students who opt for in-person instruction will operate on a blended schedule, attending school two days a week. The high number of students in these grade levels is the motivation for the blended approach, administrators said.

"Every Wednesday, students will engage with a teacher remotely for instruction and/or discussion. The other two days of the week students will engage in self-paced work and learning," according to the plan.

The days for in-person attendance for grades six through 12 will be divided alphabetically.

Tablets and Chromebooks will be issued to all Unit 5 students this year regardless of instruction choice to begin the first one-to-one initiative for the district.

Students will be required to wear masks unless they are outside or eating. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be sent home and students who repeatedly refuse will be placed into the online learning program.

Students who are medically unable to wear a mask must provide documentation from a physician; those students should instead wear a face shield at all times. A building administrator may work with families to evaluate if in-person learning is the safest option for students who cannot wear a face shield.

Additional precautions including spacing will be implemented in classrooms, cafeterias and buses.

In her message to the district community, Kendrick-Weikle said this plan could change based on COVID-19 positivity rates and changes in guidance from local and state health officials and the Illinois State Board of Education.

Families who choose to utilize online learning must commit to this decision for the entire first semester. Daily attendance will be taken and grades will be recorded for all remote students.

Elementary students learning remotely will receive daily and weekly course expectations.

Junior high and high school students will access their coursework through a self-paced online learning platform. Teachers will monitor students’ progress, provide support to students, communicate with families and check in on students’ social and emotional well-being.

Students who opt to learn online will be able to participate in extracurricular activities but not co-curricular activities in the fall semester.

The first day of school will by Aug. 24, or Aug. 25 for student who will not attend on Mondays.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

