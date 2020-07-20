Read the plan: Unit 5 families must choose remote or in-person instruction in fall semester

Students will be required to wear masks unless they are outside or eating. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be sent home and students who repeatedly refuse will be placed into the online learning program.

Students who are medically unable to wear a mask must provide documentation from a physician; those students should instead wear a face shield at all times. A building administrator may work with families to evaluate if in-person learning is the safest option for students who cannot wear a face shield.

Additional precautions including spacing will be implemented in classrooms, cafeterias and buses.

In her message to the district community, Kendrick-Weikle said this plan could change based on COVID-19 positivity rates and changes in guidance from local and state health officials and the Illinois State Board of Education.

Families who choose to utilize online learning must commit to this decision for the entire first semester. Daily attendance will be taken and grades will be recorded for all remote students.

Elementary students learning remotely will receive daily and weekly course expectations.