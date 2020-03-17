READ THE STATEMENT: Illinois State University extends e-learning through end of semester

These actions are as follows:

• Illinois State University will move away from face-to-face instruction and to alternative delivery of classes beginning Monday, March 23. This will continue through the remainder of the spring semester and finals week. Though we had originally planned to do this for a period of several weeks and then reassess, the fast-moving circumstances of the pandemic have caused us to extend that timeline.

• Students will need to leave their university-operated residence and return to their permanent residence for the remainder of the semester. We are taking these steps to ensure that we are making every effort to follow CDC social distancing guidance. More information about the process of moving out will be communicated to students at their university email address as soon as possible.

• Students who must remain on campus due to extenuating circumstances should contact University Housing Services. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.