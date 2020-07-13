READ THE STATEMENT: ISU President Larry Dietz 'deeply disappointed' by new international student rules

As part of the actions Illinois State has taken and with my full backing, Provost Aondover Tarhule has communicated the University’s support to all international students. Under the Redbirds Return plan, Illinois State will offer a combination of face-to-face, hybrid, and online courses. We believe that this approach will lessen the potential impact of this rule on our international students. University faculty and staff are working with departments and schools to ensure that we can offer our international students courses in the modalities required for them to begin or continue their degree programs so that this rule has the least impact possible. In addition, the University will host a town hall on Thursday, July 16, 2020, with our international students to listen to their concerns, provide them updates on the actions we have taken, and learn how best we can continue to assist and support them going forward.